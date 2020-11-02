Left Menu
Development News Edition

Capital stares at colder winter, records lowest post-monsoon temperature, says IMD

The national capital should brace itself for a colder winter compared to the previous years, as New Delhi recorded the lowest minimum temperature on Monday in the post-monsoon season, Kuldeep Srivastava, head of India Meteorological Department's regional weather forecasting centre, said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 16:14 IST
Capital stares at colder winter, records lowest post-monsoon temperature, says IMD
Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD's regional weather forecasting centre, New Delhi speaks to ANI on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Joymala Bagchi The national capital should brace itself for a colder winter compared to the previous years, as New Delhi recorded the lowest minimum temperature on Monday in the post-monsoon season, Kuldeep Srivastava, head of India Meteorological Department's regional weather forecasting centre, said.

"Delhi recorded the lowest minimu temperature of 10.8 degrees Celsius today, in the post-monsoon season that prevails between October 1 and December 31. The tendency of the fall in the minimum temperature experienced in October will continue in November," Srivastava told ANI. In the coming seven to eight days, the minimum temperature will vary between 10 and 11 degrees Celsius.

"Most crucial reasons behind the dip in the temperature are the absence of cloud cover with very slow wind movement," Srivastava said. "It can be stated that compared to the previous years, this year can be colder." Srivastava added wind speed would vary between 10 and 12 kmph in the next two to three days, which will be dispersed at a slower pace, however, there won't be any significant improvement in the minimum temperature.

Pointing out that PM 2.5 level pollutants were more in the air recently as compared to PM 10, he said that primarily three factors are responsible for the cause -- industrial and vehicular pollution, and definitely stubble burning. "If the wind comes from the same direction it would carry pollutants," Srivastava added.

A central government air quality-monitoring agency noted on Sunday that the share of stubble burning in Delhi's pollution increased to 40 per cent, which is the maximum so far this season. As per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research, Delhi's pollution had peaked at 44 per cent on November 1 in 2019, primarily due to stubble burning. (ANI)

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Iran reports record high COVID death toll as travel bans go into force

Iran on Monday reported a record 440 COVID deaths in the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll in the Middle Easts worst-hit country to 35,738 as a ban on travel in and out of major cities came into force. The government has shut schools, m...

RBI restores trading hours for various regulated markets in phased manner beginning Nov 9

The Reserve Bank of India RBI on Monday decided to restore trading hours for various regulated markets in a phased manner with effect from November 9. According to the statement, the decision to restore trading hours, which had been amended...

Gunmen kill at least 10 students in attack on Kabul university

Gunmen attacked Kabul Universitys campus on Monday, killing at least 10 students and trading fire with security forces, a senior Afghan government source and witnesses said. The attackers were targeting students and fired on them as they fl...

Myanmar fugitive monk Wirathu hands himself in to face sedition charges

Hardline Buddhist nationalist monk Ashin Wirathu handed himself over to police in Myanmars commercial capital of Yangon on Monday after more than a year on the run from charges of sedition.Wearing a face mask and shield, he spoke to support...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020