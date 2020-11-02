Left Menu
Development News Edition

Onion costliest at Rs 100/kg in Bengaluru; lowest at Rs 35/kg in just 2 cities

Onion, a politically-sensitive commodity, remained costliest in the retail markets of Bengaluru at Rs 100 per kg on Monday despite Karnataka being the third-largest producer of the kitchen staple in the country, according to government data.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 18:25 IST
Onion costliest at Rs 100/kg in Bengaluru; lowest at Rs 35/kg in just 2 cities
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Onion, a politically-sensitive commodity, remained costliest in the retail markets of Bengaluru at Rs 100 per kg on Monday despite Karnataka being the third-largest producer of the kitchen staple in the country, according to government data. The lowest price quoted was Rs 35/kg in only two cities -- Udaipur in Rajasthan and Rampurhat in Birbhum district of West Bengal -- out of the 114 cities where price trends are monitored on a daily basis by the government.

The average all-India daily price of onion was ruling as high as Rs 70/kg on Monday. Consumers even in the growing regions are paying elevated rates for the key kitchen item.

Despite Maharashtra being the top onion producing state in the country, retail price of the commodity in Mumbai was a hefty Rs 77/kg. A similar situation prevailed in Delhi, one of the major consuming markets, where retail prices were firm at Rs 65 per kg, in Kolkata at Rs 70 per kg and Chennai at Rs 72 per kg on Monday, as per the government data.

Retail prices maintained by the government are normally lower by Rs 10-20 per kg than the trade data as prices differ depending on the quality and locality. Onion prices have soared for the last few weeks due to tight supplies following damage to this year's kharif crop in the wake of heavy rainfall in the key growing states of Maharashtra and Karnataka.

However, the government has taken several measures, including banning exports and imposition of stock limits on traders, to boost the domestic supply and keep the prices under check till the arrival of fresh crop by end of this month. The government is also increasing domestic availability by releasing buffer stock of onion as well as relaxing norms for imports via private trade till December.

Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka are the top three onion growing states in India..

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Former Ireland coach McCarthy hired by Cypriot club APOEL

Former Ireland coach Mick McCarthy was hired Monday by Cypriot club APOEL. APOEL said McCarthy signed a 19-month contract through next season.McCarthy is the fifth fulltime coach in the past 15 months at the club, which reached the Champion...

Bineesh to remain in ED custody for another five days

A special court on Monday extended custody of Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of Kerala CPIM secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, to the Enforcement Directorate by five more days. The ED had produced Bineesh before the special court dealing with the mone...

Govt prepared to make any law, create infrastructure to ensure women safety: MoS Reddy

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday said the central government is prepared to make any law and create infrastructure to ensure the safety of women. Reddy also said that the government has amended criminal laws from time-to-time and ena...

FHRAI urges govt to provide soft loans to hospitality industry

Hospitality industry body FHRAI on Monday urged the government to provide soft loans to the hotel and restaurant sector as businesses are finding it difficult to sustain themselves amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A financial support of this n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020