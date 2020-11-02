Left Menu
Development News Edition

International level swimming pool being built in J-K Valley, locals say will create opportunities for youth

To promote water sports in the valley, the Jammu and Kashmir administration is constructing the first-ever Olympics standard swimming pools in the Rajbagh area of Srinagar.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 02-11-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 19:17 IST
International level swimming pool being built in J-K Valley, locals say will create opportunities for youth
International level swimming pool under construction in Srinagar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

To promote water sports in the valley, the Jammu and Kashmir administration is constructing the first-ever Olympics standard swimming pools in the Rajbagh area of Srinagar. Nuzhat Ara, Divisional Sports Officer, Kashmir, told ANI that the construction of the swimming pool facility which will open a multitude of opportunities for local youth.

"I want our children to participate in international level sports events too, and we are working so that this facility would help them in achieving their dreams. We aim to complete the truss before the winters, and after that, the internal work will start. The project is expected to complete by 2021," she said. "Our children are very talented. In whichever filed they go, they bring laurels. With the opportunities that this facility will provide, they'll hopefully excel in water sports too," she continued.

As per Shuja Mir, Engineer appointed on the project, the contact of the construction of the swimming pool facility is given to a Delhi based construction company. "The project which comes under Jammu and Kashmir State Sports Council will have a pool of 50 meters in length and 25 meters in width and can host both national and international level events. Our target is to complete the work in six months," said Mir.

Locals also hailed the move by the Union Territory administration and believe the opportunities created by the construction of the pool will open many opportunities for future generations. "In general, a very good sports infrastructure is being created in Jammu and Kashmir. This is the first international-level swimming pool project in Jammu and Kashmir. It will benefit our future generations a lot. They can train here and participate in international level events in the future," said a local Mir Mushtaq.

This is not the only project started by the Union Territory administration to promote sports in the valley. In September, the foundation of Arun Jaitley Memorial Sports Complex was laid in Hiranagar of Kathua district. The construction of indoor-cum-outdoor sports stadium in Kheora was also completed in October. (ANI)

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

CBI arrests Customs dy-commissioner, exporter for forging documents

The CBI on Monday arrested a deputy commissioner of the Customs and an exporter in Kolkata in connection with a three year old case of alleged forgery in export of gaskets to Bangladesh to avail duty drawback benefits, officials said. Deput...

Five AQIS terrorists arrested in Pak

Pakistan law enforcement agencies on Monday claimed to have smashed a network of the globally-banned terror group Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent AQIS in Punjab province and arrested five terrorists affiliated to it. According to the Co...

Odisha DGP inaugurates cybercrime complex

Cyber police stations of the Criminal Investigation Department CID, the Crime Branch and the Cybercrime Prevention Against Women and Children CCPWC of Odisha have come under one roof the Cybercrime Complex - which was inaugurated here on Mo...

U.S. Supreme Court lets inmate confined to filthy prison cell sue guards

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday allowed a Texas inmate to pursue his claim against prison officials that his civil rights were violated by being locked up in cells with extremely filthy conditions.The justices, in an unsigned opinion, set ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020