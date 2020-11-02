NIA arrests Al-Qaeda conspirator from West Bengal

Left Menu
National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday said that one person allegedly working as an Al-Qaeda conspirator to carry out terrorist activities in the country, was arrested on Sunday from Murshidabad in West Bengal.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 19:26 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday said that one person allegedly working as an Al-Qaeda conspirator to carry out terrorist activities in the country, was arrested on Sunday from Murshidabad in West Bengal. "Yesterday (01.11.2020), NIA arrested accused Abdul Momin Mondal, aged-32 years resident of village Nazrana, police station Raninagar, District Murshidabad, West Bengal in connection with the Al Qaeda case of West Bengal and Kerala," the NIA said in a statement.

The case was registered on September 11 and pertains to anti-national activities by a group of Jihadi terrorists consisting of more than 10 members inspired by globally proscribed terrorist organization AlQaeda, who were planning to carry out anti-national and terrorist activities at different locations in India including but not limited to West Bengal, Delhi and Kerala, the NIA said. Investigation revealed that accused Abdul Momin Mondal was working as a teacher in Raipur Darur Huda Islamia Madrassa in Murshidabad District, West Bengal and was found to be involved in a series of conspiratorial meetings convened by the members of the Al-Qaeda module.

He was also trying to recruit new members for the group and was raising funds for furthering its terrorist activities. The residential premises of the accused person were searched and digital devices were seized. So far, 11 accused have been arrested in the case. Accused Abdul Momin Mondal was produced before the District Court, Murshidabad, West Bengal on Monday and transit remand for transporting him to New Delhi has been granted. Further investigation in the case is continued, the NIA said. (ANI)

