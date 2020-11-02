Sloth bear that killed two people found dead in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur

A sloth bear that killed two people in Balrampur district was found dead in Rajpur forest zone on Monday, forest officer said.

District Forest Officer Laxman Singh said the cause of death will be ascertained after a post-mortem.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "Carcass of a bear has been found in Rajpur forest zone of Balrampur district. Recently, the bear had killed two people in an attack. Post mortem examination of the carcass will confirm the cause of death." (ANI)

