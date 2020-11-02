Andhra Home Minister hands over Rs 10 lakh cheque to family of girl murdered in Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita on Monday visited the family of a 17-year-old girl who was murdered in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. Mekathoti Sucharita also handed over a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to the family.

The 17-year-old girl was murdered allegedly by her jilted lover Akhil (23). Speaking to the media, state Home Minister assured that Akhilsai and his accomplices would also be prosecuted and severely punished. She said the case has already been handed over to DISHA.

The Home Minister said that the brutal murder of Varalakshmi was a "very sad thing" and she has directed the police to take steps to prevent recurrence of any such incidents. She said that the Chief Minister took the incident seriously and ordered immediate action and we will complete the investigation into this incident in 14 days.

The Home Minister said that the government will provide protection to Varalakshmi's family. After meeting with family, She inquired with the police officials about the details of the investigation into the case. (ANI)