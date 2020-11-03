Probe launched into fatal shooting of seven people in Gugulethu

Western Cape Organised Crime detectives have launched an investigation into the fatal shooting of seven people in Gugulethu, Cape Town, on Monday afternoon.

In a statement, Western Cape South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson, Brigadier Novela Potelwa, said preliminary reports indicate that three women and four men, between the ages of 30 and 40 years, were shot and killed by unknown gunmen at NY 78 in Gugulethu.

Crime scene experts arrived timeously at the scene.

"Two other victims were injured and taken to a medical facility. Details from the scene are still sketchy. An update will be provided in due course," said Potelwa.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)