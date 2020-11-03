Left Menu
Magisterial inquiry being held in Mizoram custodial death case: Police

ANI | Aizawl (Manipur) | Updated: 03-11-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 16:55 IST
Mizoram IGP John Neihalaia speaking to reporters Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A case of unnatural death has been registered and a magisterial inquiry is being held in connection with the custodial death of Intyaz Ali also known as Intazul Laskar, Mizoram Inspector General of Police (IG) John Neihalaia said on Saturday. "On November 1, Intyaz Ali aka Intazul Laskar was apprehended by volunteers of Young Mizo Association while he was trying to sell drugs. While attempting to flee, he suffered injuries on his ankles. Later, Excise officials seized 420 mg heroin from and arrested him," Neihalaia told reporters here.

The police official said that Ali was generally weak and he died at Vairengte Community Health Centre on November 2. "As this is death in custody, postmortem was done as per the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) guidelines. Case of unnatural death registered. A magisterial inquiry also being held. The body was handed over to his brother," Neihalaia added.

Reportedly, Ali's relatives have refuted the allegations and said he was a firewood collector. (ANI)

