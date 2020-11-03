Left Menu
Man arrested for offering 'Namaz' in Mathura temple sent to 14-day judicial custody

Faisal Khan, one of the four persons who allegedly offered 'Namaz' inside the Nanda Bhavan Temple complex in Mathura, was on Tuesday sent to 14-day judicial custody by a local court.

ANI | Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 03-11-2020 19:32 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 19:32 IST
Accused Faisal Khan (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Faisal Khan, one of the four persons who allegedly offered 'Namaz' inside the Nanda Bhavan Temple complex in Mathura, was on Tuesday sent to 14-day judicial custody by a local court. Khan, who was arrested from Delhi yesterday, was later handed over to Uttar Pradesh Police for questioning in the matter.

The UP Police had on Sunday registered an FIR against four persons -- Faisal Khan, Chand Mohammad, Alok Ratan, and Nilesh Gupta -- at Barsana Police Station for allegedly offering 'namaz' in the Mathura temple. According to the FIR, while two of them offered 'namaz' in the courtyard of the temple on October 29, the other two recorded the incident, and the video was posted on social media.

The FIR was registered on the complaint filed by Nandbaba temple priest Kanha Goswami under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including charges of promoting enmity, injuring or defiling a place of worship and public mischief among others. (ANI)

