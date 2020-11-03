Left Menu
Rupsi Airport in Assam ready for commercial operations under RCS-UDAN

Airports Authority of India's Rupsi Airport in Assam is ready to commence operations under Regional Connectivity Scheme.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 20:09 IST
Rupsi Airport in Assam ready for commercial operations under RCS-UDAN
Rupsi Airport. Image Credit: ANI

Airports Authority of India's Rupsi Airport in Assam is ready to commence operations under Regional Connectivity Scheme. According to a press release from AAI, The airport has been re-developed at an estimated cost of Rs 69 cr. and has also received its license from Directorate General of Civil Aviation. The airport is one of India's newest in RCS route which will cater to the local population providing direct connectivity to cities like Guwahati in Assam and Kolkata in West Bengal.

Spread across 337 acres of land, the newly developed airport has a terminal building with an area of 3,500 sqm. Equipped with 10 check-in counters, the terminal is designed to process 200 passengers during peak hours. The newly built runway of the airport is suitable for landing ATR-72 type of aircraft, the press release said. As per the press release, the city side of the airport has car parking for arrivals and departures in same level having capacity of accommodating 100 cars. The airport is also provisioned with sustainability features like rainwater harvesting system, solid waste management system and horticulture works. Rupsi Airport is covered by fenced forest with rich fauna and flora.

The project work which includes the construction of terminal building, ATC Tower, security hut and other allied works and development of airside facilities like strengthening and re-carpeting of runway, taxiway, apron and allied works including car park, approach road, boundary wall is completed and commercial operation is likely to start from January 2021. Foundation stone for development of Rupsi Airport was laid on Feb 22, 2019. The airport will cater to the need of air travellers from four districts of Lower Assam viz. Dhubri, Kokarajhar, Bongaigaon and Goalpara as well as neighbouring states like West Bengal, Meghalaya and some parts of Bhutan, the press release said.

The Rupsi Airport is located in Kokrajhar District, Assam. Kokrajhar is 65 Km from Rupsi Airport. The nearest town is Dhubri which is at a distance of 20 km, it added. (ANI)

