4 kg narcotics seized from J-K's Poonch

In a joint operation, Indian Army and Medhar police on Tuesday seized 4 kg of narcotics from Dhargloon area in Poonch district. According to the official release, "During searches about 4 kg heroin-like substance was recovered from Dhargloon area."

Zaheer Abbas Jafri, SDPO, Mendhar Police said that the operation was launched following a tip-off that some suspects are going to strike a narcotics deal in Dhargloon area. "We got information that some suspects are going to strike a deal in dhargloon area. A joint operation with Indian Army was launched. During the search four packets of heroin-like substance was recovered," said Zaheer Abbas Jafri.

The SDPO said that police recovered 11 Kg of heroin-like substance and arrested two persons in last 20 days. "In last 20 days, we've recovered around 11 kilograms of heroin-like substance and have arrested 2 persons," he added.

An FIR under NDPS Act has been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)