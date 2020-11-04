Five alleged CPI (Maoist) suppliers arrested in Telangana's Bhadrachalam
Five alleged suppliers of banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) were arrested by the police in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana, the police said.ANI | Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana) | Updated: 04-11-2020 13:44 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 13:44 IST
Five alleged suppliers of banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) were arrested by the police in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana, the police said. According to the police, the five persons have been identified as Koram Joga, Podium Joga, Badisa Lakshma, Sodi Lakma and Korsa Suresh, all residents of Chhattisgarh.
"On November 2 afternoon, while patrolling the town of Charla along with Charla sub-inspector, Special Party Police and 141 (A) CRPF personnel arrested and interrogated five persons who appeared suspicious from the road leading to Pusuguppa at the Gandhi Statue Centre," Bhadrachalam Assistant Superintendent of Police Rajesh Chandra said on Tuesday. He said that the five persons have been material suppliers and sympathisers to local Naxals Jagdish and Nagmani, members of the banned CPI (Maoist) Jegurugonda Area Committee for the past four years.
"The five men were apprehended by Charla police at the Gandhi Statue Centre in Charla on their way back from Bhadrachalam town after buying Maoist party uniform cloths on the orders of banned CPI Maoist members. Police seized a 20-meter olive green cloth from them," Chandra said. (ANI)
