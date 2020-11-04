Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five alleged CPI (Maoist) suppliers arrested in Telangana's Bhadrachalam

Five alleged suppliers of banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) were arrested by the police in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana, the police said.

ANI | Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana) | Updated: 04-11-2020 13:44 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 13:44 IST
Five alleged CPI (Maoist) suppliers arrested in Telangana's Bhadrachalam
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

Five alleged suppliers of banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) were arrested by the police in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana, the police said. According to the police, the five persons have been identified as Koram Joga, Podium Joga, Badisa Lakshma, Sodi Lakma and Korsa Suresh, all residents of Chhattisgarh.

"On November 2 afternoon, while patrolling the town of Charla along with Charla sub-inspector, Special Party Police and 141 (A) CRPF personnel arrested and interrogated five persons who appeared suspicious from the road leading to Pusuguppa at the Gandhi Statue Centre," Bhadrachalam Assistant Superintendent of Police Rajesh Chandra said on Tuesday. He said that the five persons have been material suppliers and sympathisers to local Naxals Jagdish and Nagmani, members of the banned CPI (Maoist) Jegurugonda Area Committee for the past four years.

"The five men were apprehended by Charla police at the Gandhi Statue Centre in Charla on their way back from Bhadrachalam town after buying Maoist party uniform cloths on the orders of banned CPI Maoist members. Police seized a 20-meter olive green cloth from them," Chandra said. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi saw jump in new COVID-19 cases in last few days. We can call it third wave: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi saw jump in new COVID-19 cases in last few days. We can call it third wave CM Arvind Kejriwal....

Eight arrested in Seattle after anti-racism protests on election night

Police arrested eight people in Seattle after late night demonstrations and marches in the city on U.S. Election Day, police said. There were no immediate reports of injuries or that the protests were linked to the U.S. election, but some d...

Gland Pharma IPO to open on Nov 9; price band set at Rs 1,490-1,500 a share

Gland Pharma on Wednesday said its initial share-sale will open on public subscription on November 9 to raise about Rs 6,480 crore. In a virtual press conference, the company said it has fixed a price of Rs 1,490-1,500 per share for the ini...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 futures turn down after Trump falsely claims victory with key votes uncounted

U.S. stock futures turned down on Wednesday in volatile trade after President Donald Trump claimed that he had won the U.S. election even though millions of votes were still uncounted, raising the specter of a lengthy legal battle to resolv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020