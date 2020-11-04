Committee adopts report on upgrading of land tenure rights bill

The Portfolio Committee on Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (National Assembly) has adopted the Report on the Upgrading of Land Tenure Rights Amendment (ULTRA) Bill.

Adopted on Tuesday, the bill intends to amend the Upgrading of Land Tenure Rights Act, 1991, in order to provide for the application for the conversion of land tenure rights into ownership; to provide for the notice of informing interested persons of an application to convert land tenure rights into ownership and to provide an opportunity for interested persons to object to the conversion of land tenure rights into ownership.

The bill also intends to provide for the institution of inquiries to assist in the determination of land tenure rights; to provide for the application to the court by an aggrieved person for appropriate relief; to provide for the recognition of conversions that took effect in good faith in the past, and to provide for matters connected therewith.

The final version of the B-List was adopted last week and together with the report, will be referred to the National Assembly.

Liquor Products Amendment Bill referred back for consideration

The committee has also deliberated on the President's reservations on the Liquor Products Amendment Bill, which were outlined in the ATC of 12 June 2020 and sent to Members.

President Cyril Ramaphosa referred the bill back to Parliament, saying the inclusion of traditional African beer in the bill will have an impact on its production, consumption and dissemination and, as such, will have an impact on customary law or customs of African traditional communities.

Committee chairperson, Inkosi Zwelivelile Mandela, said the Liquor Products Amendment Bill has been referred back to the committee for consideration and report in terms of the Joint Rule 203.

Mandela noted that Section 79 of the Constitution provides the basis for how Parliament, or the National Assembly, in this case, deals with such matters and Parliamentary Rules provide further guidance.

"In terms of Joint Rule 203(2), once a remitted bill has been referred to the committee, the committee must consider and confine itself to the President's reservations; must confer with the corresponding council committee if the reservations related to a procedural matter that involves the council and must report to the National Assembly on the President's reservations.

"The Liquor Products Amendment Bill [B10B-2016] seeks to regulate, among other things, the composition and production of traditional African beer.

"For this reason, the President is of the opinion that the bill should have been referred to the National House of Traditional Leaders (NHTL). The committee has concurred with the President and proposed that the bill be referred to the NHTL," Mandela said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)