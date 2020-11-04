Raj: Committee headed by Gehlot to review progress of Pachpadra refinery project

A committee of ministers headed by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has been set up to review the progress of the Pachpadra refinery project in Barmer district of the state, the Rajasthan government said on Wednesday. The Group of Ministers (GoM) will regularly monitor the progress of the project work which will lead to better coordination between various departments of the government and quick resolution of interdepartmental issues, an official statement said.

The coordination with Hindustan Petroleum officials will also be established, it added. During a high-level meeting on Tuesday, Gehlot had directed officials to complete work on the refinery with commitment and in a time-bound manner on the lines of the Jaipur Metro project. The GoM includes Energy Minister B D Kalla, Urban Development Minister Shanti Dhariwal, Industries Minister Parsadi Lal Meena, Mines and Petroleum Minister Pramod Jain Bhaya, Revenue Minister Harish Chaudhary, Cooperatives Minister Udaylal Anjana, Skill Development, and Employment Minister Ashok Chandna.

Pachpadra MLA Madan Prajapat too was included in the group.