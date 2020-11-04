Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raj: Committee headed by Gehlot to review progress of Pachpadra refinery project

A committee of ministers headed by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has been set up to review the progress of the Pachpadra refinery project in Barmer district of the state, the Rajasthan government said on Wednesday. During a high-level meeting on Tuesday, Gehlot had directed officials to complete work on the refinery with commitment and in a time-bound manner on the lines of the Jaipur Metro project.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 04-11-2020 23:13 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 23:00 IST
Raj: Committee headed by Gehlot to review progress of Pachpadra refinery project
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A committee of ministers headed by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has been set up to review the progress of the Pachpadra refinery project in Barmer district of the state, the Rajasthan government said on Wednesday. The Group of Ministers (GoM) will regularly monitor the progress of the project work which will lead to better coordination between various departments of the government and quick resolution of interdepartmental issues, an official statement said.

The coordination with Hindustan Petroleum officials will also be established, it added. During a high-level meeting on Tuesday, Gehlot had directed officials to complete work on the refinery with commitment and in a time-bound manner on the lines of the Jaipur Metro project. The GoM includes Energy Minister B D Kalla, Urban Development Minister Shanti Dhariwal, Industries Minister Parsadi Lal Meena, Mines and Petroleum Minister Pramod Jain Bhaya, Revenue Minister Harish Chaudhary, Cooperatives Minister Udaylal Anjana, Skill Development, and Employment Minister Ashok Chandna.

Pachpadra MLA Madan Prajapat too was included in the group.

TRENDING

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Oppo K7x with Dimensity 720 SoC, 30W fast-charging launched

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. judge unsure if he has grounds to issue new TikTok injunction

A U.S. judge said on Wednesday he was uncertain if he had a legal basis to bar the U.S. Commerce Department from imposing restrictions on video-sharing app TikTok after a Pennsylvania judge had already blocked the governments plan on Friday...

U.S. formally exits global climate pact amid election uncertainty

The United States formally exited the Paris Agreement on Wednesday, fulfilling an old promise by President Donald Trump to withdraw the worlds second-largest greenhouse gas emitter from the global pact to fight climate change. But the outco...

Republican Senator Collins re-elected in Maine in setback for Democratic hopes

Republican Senator Susan Collins, an independent-minded moderate, won a surprise re-election victory in Maine on Wednesday, strengthening her partys chances of retaining control of the U.S. Senate. Collins, 67, turned back one of the strong...

Tennis-'Fuerza Diego'- Schwartzman sends message to hero Maradona

Argentinas Diego Schwartzman sent a message of support to his namesake and sporting idol Diego Maradona after his 7-5 6-3 win over Frenchman Richard Gasquet in the Paris Masters second round on Wednesday. Maradona, who won the World Cup wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020