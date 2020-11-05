Left Menu
Development News Edition

UNHCR urges to safeguard rights of refugees and displaced people amid COVID-19

“The pandemic has threatened the social and economic rights of the most vulnerable in society – among them refugees and those forcibly displaced who, all too often, depending on the informal economy. They are among the first to suffer the economic impacts of a lockdown,” Triggs said.

UNHCR | Updated: 05-11-2020 09:56 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 09:56 IST
UNHCR urges to safeguard rights of refugees and displaced people amid COVID-19
In response, UNHCR has been advocating for urgent and unreserved inclusion of refugees, displaced and stateless people in the full range of responses to the pandemic, from public health responses to national social safety nets. Image Credit: Twitter(@Refugees)

Restrictions impeding access to asylum, spiralling gender-based violence, risks of unsafe returns, and loss of livelihoods are among some of the deep and hard-hitting impacts the coronavirus pandemic has inflicted on refugees, UNHCR's Assistant High Commissioner for Protection, Gillian Triggs, warned today.

Opening a virtual session of UNHCR's annual High Commissioner's Dialogue on Protection challenges, Triggs urged states to maintain access to asylum and to safeguard the rights of refugees and displaced and stateless people.

"UNHCR has been clear: it is possible for a country both to protect the public health of its people and to ensure access to the territory for people forced to flee their homes. Measures restricting access to asylum must not be allowed to become entrenched under the guise of public health," said Triggs.

Joined by displaced, NGO and government speakers from Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Europe, Triggs led the discussion, with participants demonstrating how compassion and initiative could ensure asylum claims were considered during the pandemic and protection services adapted to reach people in need during lockdowns.

All speakers pointed to how the pandemic presented greater challenges in the protection and well-being of refugees, internally displaced and stateless people, but that innovation, solidarity and greater support where needed.

"The pandemic has threatened the social and economic rights of the most vulnerable in society – among them refugees and those forcibly displaced who, all too often, depending on the informal economy. They are among the first to suffer the economic impacts of a lockdown," Triggs said.

"UNHCR operations also report increasing incidents of discrimination, stigmatization and xenophobia against refugees and displaced people, exacerbating tensions with local communities."

In response, UNHCR has been advocating for urgent and unreserved inclusion of refugees, displaced and stateless people in the full range of responses to the pandemic, from public health responses to national social safety nets.

"The virus does not distinguish between legal status or nationality. Access to health services should not depend on citizenship or restrictive visa conditions. A realistic and practical opportunity for protection lies in social inclusion and in non-discriminatory access to education, health and employment," Triggs said.

Established more than a decade ago, the High Commissioner's Dialogue allows for a free exchange of views between refugees, governments, civil society, the private sector, academics and international organizations on new or emerging global protection issues.

The 2020 Dialogue is being held through a course of five virtual sessions spread over the last quarter of the year, with the closing session to take place on December 9. Discussions intend to focus on the impact of the pandemic on forcibly displaced and stateless people with respect to protection, resilience and inclusion in health, and climate change.

To illustrate the difficulties that refugees and internally displaced people face in the context of the pandemic, UNHCR has launched today a data visualization 'Space, shelter and scarce resources – coping with COVID-19' highlighting how acutely vulnerable displaced populations must contend with the pandemic.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

Jurassic World 3 restarts filming, Colin Trevorrow announces over Twitter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Stocks jump as Wall Street thinks tight U.S. election means gridlock

U.S. stocks surged to close higher on Wednesday as the presidential election race remained cloudy but the likelihood of gridlock in Congress made investors optimistic that major policy changes would be difficult to enact.Both President Dona...

Arnab moves HC, challenges his 'illegal arrest' by police

Republic TV Editor-in Chief Arnab Goswami has petitioned the Bombay High Court challenging his illegal arrest in a 2018 case of abetment of suicide of an interior designer, and sought quashing of the FIR lodged against him by Alibaug police...

WRAPUP 16-Biden predicts a win, promises to unite as Trump goes to court

Democrat Joe Biden on Wednesday predicted victory over President Donald Trump after winning two critical U.S. states, while the Republican incumbent alleged fraud, filed lawsuits and demanded recounts in a race yet to be decided a day after...

Australia orders more COVID-19 vaccines for total of 135 mln doses

The Australian government has agreed to purchase two more COVID-19 vaccines in development, beefing up the countrys prospective arsenal against the pandemic to 135 million doses as it aims to complete a mass inoculation programme within mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020