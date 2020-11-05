Left Menu
Several missing after boat carrying 100 people capsizes in Bihar's Bhagalpur, rescue ops underway

Several people went missing after a boat capsized in the Naugachhia area of Bhagalpur on Thursday.

ANI | Bhagalpur (Bihar) | Updated: 05-11-2020 12:42 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 12:42 IST
Several missing after boat carrying 100 people capsizes in Bihar's Bhagalpur, rescue ops underway
Around 100 people were on board when the boat capsized in the river Ganga. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Several people went missing after a boat capsized in the Naugachhia area of Bhagalpur on Thursday. There were over 100 people on board when the boat capsized in the river Ganga. Around 15 people have been rescued so far.

"The boat suddenly started drowning, I do not remember how the rescue team saved me. There were around 100 people on board," Renu Devi, a survivor, told ANI. Many survivors were in despair as their relatives or companions were nowhere to be found.

Police and the local administration are carrying out relief and rescue operation. (ANI)

