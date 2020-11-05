Woman in Pune village suffers grave damage to eyes while resisting molestation attempt

In a shocking incident, a 37-year-old woman sustained critical injuries in both her eyes while trying to resist an alleged molestation attempt by an unidentified person in Nhavare village of Pune. The incident took place on Tuesday night when the woman had stepped out to use the toilet on the side of the house, police said. While she lost one of her eyes, her other eye was has been gravely damaged, police said.

The victim was unable to identify the accused so a case has been registered in the Shirur Police station of Pune against an unknown person. Abhinav Deshmukh, Superintendent of Police (SP), Pune Rural, said: "A woman was attacked by an unknown person in Nhavare village of Shirur tehsil in Pune when she had gone out of her house on Tuesday night. The woman is critically injured and has been admitted to Sassoon Hospital Pune. We visited the spot and we are taking further details. Police is investigating the case and soon will find the accused." (ANI)

