PTI | Sharjah | Updated: 05-11-2020 16:51 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 16:49 IST
Scoreboard: Velocity vs Trailblazers
Scoreboard of the second match of Women's T20 Challenge between Velocity and Trailblazers here on Thursday

Velocity: Shafali Verma b Goswami 13 Danielle Wyatt c Mandhana b Goswami 3 Mithali Raj lbw b Sophie Ecclestone 1 Veda Krishnamurthy b Sophie Ecclestone 0 Sushma Verma b Sophie Ecclestone 1 Sune Luus c and b Gayakwad 4 Shikha Pandey run out (Mandhana/Deepti Sharma) 10 Sushree Dibyadarshini lbw b Gayakwad 0 Leigh Kasperek not out 11 Ekta Bisht c and b Deepti Sharma 0 Jahanara Alam lbw b Sophie Ecclestone 1 Extras: (W-1, NB-2) 3 Total: (10 wkts, 15.1 Overs) 47 Fall of Wickets: 17-1, 19-2, 19-3, 19-4, 21-5, 27-6, 27-7, 41-8, 45-9, 47-10 Bowler: Jhulan Goswami 3-0-13-2, Sophie Ecclestone 3.1-1-9-4, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 3-1-13-2, Deepti Sharma 4-1-8-1, Salma Khatun 2-0-4-0.

