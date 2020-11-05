Left Menu
Circulation of 'obscene' video: Poonam Pandey, husband arrested in Goa

Actor Poonam Pandey and her husband Sam Bombay were arrested in Goa on Thursday in a case pertaining to the circulation of an alleged obscene video.

Actor Poonam Pandey with her husband in Goa. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Actor Poonam Pandey and her husband Sam Bombay were arrested in Goa on Thursday in a case pertaining to the circulation of an alleged obscene video. Earlier Pandey was served a notice under Section 41A of CrPC to appear before the Canacona police on November 6. However, police found that she had booked tickets for Mumbai and was about to leave Goa Thursday afternoon.

Following this, a team, led by a Cuncolim police inspector (holding additional charge of Cancona), detained Pandey and her husband from a five-star hotel in Calangute, where had been staying, today and brought them to the Canacona police station, a statement by South Goa superintendent of police (SP) said. After questioning, both the actor and her husband were arrested in the case.

According to the statement, a complaint was received from the Water Resources Department on November 2, alleging circulation of a vulgar video shot at Chapoli Dam in Canacona without permission. Accordingly, a case under Section 294 of Indian Penal Code was registered against an unknown person initially as the complaint didn't name anyone, nor attached any video clip with it, the SP said.

During the investigation, the alleged video clip was seized and it was revealed that Pandey and her husband had sneaked into the dam during the early hours of October 31 when they shot the objectionable clip. Then relevant sections of the IT Act, those related to trespass and the Indecent Representation of Women Act were added to the case.

Pandey was later traced to the five-five star hotel in Calangute. Further investigation is in progress, the statement from the SP added. (ANI)

