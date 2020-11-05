Left Menu
Akhilesh criticises UP govt for punishing farmers for stubble burning

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 22:50 IST
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday attacked the BJP government in the state for sending farmers to jail for stubble burning and asked when will those who spread "political pollution" be jailed

"Those sending farmers to jail in the name of environmental pollution for stubble burning should tell when those spreading political pollution will be jailed," Akhilesh said in a tweet in Hindi.  "Kisan ab BJP ka khet khod denge" (Farmers will not dig (political) field of BJP), he added with the hashtag  #Nahi_Chahiye_BJP (No more BJP)

Akhilesh's statement came in response to reports that FIRs were lodged against farmers in various districts for stubble burning.

