Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protesting farmers vacate railway tracks in Jalandhar to allow movement of goods trains

Farmers who had blocked railway tracks at Phillaur in Punjab's Jalandhar district in protest against the farm laws during the past few weeks have now vacated the area and are protesting at a nearby park to allow movement of goods trains.

ANI | Jalandhar (Punjab) | Updated: 05-11-2020 23:30 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 23:30 IST
Protesting farmers vacate railway tracks in Jalandhar to allow movement of goods trains
Visuals from the Amritsar-Delhi border protest. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Farmers who had blocked railway tracks at Phillaur in Punjab's Jalandhar district in protest against the farm laws during the past few weeks have now vacated the area and are protesting at a nearby park to allow movement of goods trains. "We have moved from railway tracks to a park. We had allowed goods train movement before too as there is a paucity of coal and manure in the state. But we will not let passengers trains cross," said a protestor.

Meanwhile, members of the Kisaan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee held a Chakka Jam protest on the Amritsar-Delhi Highway against the same agriculture laws. "We are being forced to leave agriculture and work as labourers because we have nothing left to do. Our demand is that that the government take back these laws," another protestor said.

Farmers in Punjab have been protesting against the three agriculture laws -- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 -- since they were passed by the Parliament. Recently, Punjab Assembly had passed a resolution rejecting three farm laws enacted by the central government with Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh later leading a delegation to Governor VP Singh Badnore urging him to give his assent to three bills by the assembly. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Why Memories of the Alhambra Season 2 can’t be dropped, what latest we know

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

'Liquid window' harnesses light and heat to save energy in buildings

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook removes pro-Trump group for false election claims and some members calling for violence

Facebook Inc on Thursday said it had taken down a rapidly growing group where supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump posted misinformation, violent rhetoric and organized protests against the baseless claim that Democrats were stealing t...

Vardhan gives Gandhian Young Technological Awards

Union minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday gave the Gandhian Young Technological Awards to students and researchers and said innovations and scientific solutions are essential for transforming the lives of people. Fourteen awards and eleven a...

Mink 'good reservoirs' for COVID-19, Denmark shows courage in cull -WHO

Mink appear to be susceptible to the new SARS-CoV-2 virus and good reservoirs for the disease, with a mutated strain having caused infections in a dozen people in Denmark, a World Health Organization official said on Thursday. Denmark plans...

Haryana govt rejects opposition charge of illegal registration of properties

The Haryana government on Thursday rejected the Oppositions claims that illegal registration of immovable properties had taken place in the state. Replying to a calling attention notice in Haryana Vidhan Sabha here, Deputy Chief Ministe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020