Tamil actor Vijay distances himself from political outfit floated by his father

Tamil actor Vijay on Thursday distanced himself from a political party registered in his name by his father and filmmaker S A Chandrasekar.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 06-11-2020 09:13 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 09:13 IST
Tamil actor Vijay (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

Tamil actor Vijay on Thursday distanced himself from a political party registered in his name by his father and filmmaker S A Chandrasekar. In a statement, the actor clarified that he has no connection with the political party 'All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam' registered by his father and director SA Chandrasekar. The actor released a statement saying he has nothing to do with the move.

"Strict action will be taken against anyone who uses or engage in any activities involving my name," he said. Vijay added that he would not be affected by the political decisions of his father. "I request my fans not to join the outfit simply because it is my father who started it," he said in an official statement. (ANI)

