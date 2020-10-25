Mysore: Chamaraja Wadiyar performs Ayudha Puja on Vijaya Dashami

Left Menu
On the occasion of Vijaya Dashami, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, scion of the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru, performed Ayudha Puja at Mysore Palace here on Sunday.

Updated: 25-10-2020 19:20 IST
Chamaraja Wadiyar performs Ayudha Puja on Vijaya Dashami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Wearing the royal tradition sherwani with the high turban, added with gold jewellery, the 27th titular king of the Yada dynasty, was seen performing the rituals.

This year due to COVID-19 restrictions placed by administration, locals did not witness the rituals and the cultural programmes organised at the palace. (ANI)

