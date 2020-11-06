Left Menu
Mumbai, Nov 6 (PTI) OILSEEDS PRICES:-

OILSEEDS PRICES:- OILS (per 10 Kgs)- G.Nut Raw 1380.00 Kardi Expeller - Sesame Expeller - Sunflower Exp. 1130.00 Sunflower Exp.Ref. 1170.00 Cottonseed(Refined) 1000.00 Refined Palm Oil 938.00 Soyabean Ref. 995.00 Imp.Soyabean Crude - Rapeseed Ref. 1250.00 Rapeseed Exp. - Sunflower Extr. 22000.00 Rapeseed Extr. - Soyameal 48% 34435.00 Castor Extr.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-11-2020 16:05 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 16:05 IST
Mumbai, Nov 6 (PTI) OILSEEDS PRICES:-

OILSEEDS PRICES:- OILS (per 10 Kgs)- G.Nut Raw 1380.00 Kardi Expeller - Sesame Expeller - Sunflower Exp. 1130.00 Sunflower Exp.Ref. 1170.00 Cottonseed(Refined) 1000.00 Refined Palm Oil 938.00 Soyabean Ref. 995.00 Imp.Soyabean Crude - Rapeseed Ref. 1250.00 Rapeseed Exp. 1220.00 Copra white 1730.00 Rice Bran 4-7% FFA - Rice Bran - Linseed - Castor Comm. 983.00 F.S.G. 993.00 F.S.G.Kandla 973.00 Mowra - Neem - Karanji - DEOILED CAKES (per M.T.) G.N.Extr.45% 25500.00 Kardi Extr - Sesame Extr - Cottonseed Extr - Undec Cottonseed 22500.00 Rice Bran Extr. - Sunflower Extr. 22000.00 Rapeseed Extr. - Soyameal 48% 34435.00 Castor Extr. 5250.00 OIL SEEDS (per 100 Kgs) Gr. Kernel 6900.00 Gr. Bolds 60/70 - Gr. Javas 60/70 - Gr Javas 70/80 - Gr.Javas 80/90 - Kardiseed 2pct Crug/Expor Qly 4050.00 Seasameseed Whitish 98/2/FFA/1FM 10100.00 Whitish 95/5/FFA/1FM 9700.00 Brown 48/2 FFA/4 FM 9400.00 Brown 48/3 FFA/4 FM 9000.00 Brown 48/4 FM/* No FFA Guarantee 8700.00 Sunflower Seed 4700.00 Nigerseed 4 Pct FM 6200.00 Castorseed Bombay 4765.00 Castorseed Disa - Castorseed Hyderabad - All above rates are net of GST

