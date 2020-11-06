Left Menu
Bursting of firecrackers not allowed in Karnataka in wake of COVID-19 pandemic: Yediyurappa

A decision disallowing bursting of crackers has been taken in Karnataka in the wake of COVID-19 situation, said Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 06-11-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 16:39 IST
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa speaking at the press conference on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A decision disallowing bursting of crackers has been taken in Karnataka in the wake of COVID-19 situation, said Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday. Addressing a press conference here, Yediyurappa said the order for the ban on bursting of firecrackers will be released soon.

"We have taken a decision not to allow bursting of firecrackers in the state, in wake of COVID-19 pandemic. The order will be released soon," Yediyurappa said. Earlier, the Delhi government too had banned all types of firecrackers from November 7 to 30 in a bid to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic from worsening due to increased air pollution, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain had said earlier.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday had also reserved its order on the issue of imposing a temporary ban on the use and sale of firecrackers across the country in a bid to protect vulnerable people from the polluted air amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As per the Union Health Ministry, Karnataka has 33,114 active COVID-19 cases, while 7,94,503 patients have been cured and discharged so far. A total of 11,312 deaths have been reported so far due to the disease in the state. (ANI)

