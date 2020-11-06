Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gautam Gambhir in self-isolation after coronavirus case at home

Former Indian cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Friday said that he has gone into self-isolation due to a positive COVID-19 case reported at his home.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 17:16 IST
Gautam Gambhir in self-isolation after coronavirus case at home
BJP MP and former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir is awating his test result. (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Former Indian cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Friday said that he has gone into self-isolation due to a positive COVID-19 case reported at his home. Gambhir urged everyone to follow the necessary COVID-19 guidelines to remain safe. He is awaiting his COVID-19 test result.

"Due to a case at home, I have been in isolation, awaiting my COVID test result. Urge everyone to follow all guidelines & not take this lightly. Stay safe!" Gambhir tweeted. Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 84-lakh mark as 47,638 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Friday.

The overall infections reached 84,11,724, including 5,20,773 active cases, even as the coronavirus cases in the country continue to decline. Total cured cases reached 77,65,966 with 54,157 new discharges in the last 24 hours

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 11,54,29,095 samples have been tested for coronavirus till November 5. Of these, 12,20,711 samples were tested on Thursday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Afghanistan Cricket Board to award central contracts to 25 women cricketers

The Afghanistan Cricket Board ACB will award a central contract to 25 women cricketers to form a national womens team. ACB had organised a training camp for 40 female cricketers, out of which 25 were selected.The training camp, which was co...

Austria orders closure of 'radical mosques', news agency APA says

Austrias interior and integration ministers have ordered the closure of radical mosques after Mondays deadly attack by a jihadist in Vienna in which four people were killed, Austrian news agency APA reported on Friday.Details will be announ...

Delhi violence: HC adjourns police's plea against order to supply physical copy of chargesheet to accused

The Delhi High Court on Friday adjourned to November 11 hearing on a petition filed by the Delhi Police challenging a trial court order directing the investigating agency to supply a physical copy of the chargesheet along with other documen...

Ensure farmers aren't harassed over stubble burning: UP CM to officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed officials to ensure that farmers are not harassed or misbehaved with when action is taken against stubble burning. The chief minister also said new experiments to use crop resi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020