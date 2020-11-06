400th Prakash Purab celebrations to be held from November 8

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) is set to begin celebrations for the 400th Prakash Purab (birth anniversary) of the ninth guru Singh Tegh Bahadur Sahib on Sunday. As per a statement, the celebrations will be held in close association with around 400 Sikh Organizations and charitable institutions based in Delhi and NCR at the historic Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib, where the guru was cremated.

A 101-member executive committee headed by Avtar Singh Hit, president of the Takht Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib has been constituted to finalise the broad contours of the occasion and chalk out programs including seminars, symposiums, and lectures to be organised at all 10 historic Gurdwaras National Capital to throw light on various facets of life, especially among youngsters. The 400th birth anniversary will include an international seminar on the life and teachings of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji in February of 2021, along with a religious procession called the Grand Nagar Kirtan, with the involvement of religious, social, and charitable institutions.

The Nagar Kirtan led by 'Panj Pyaras' will start from the Guru's birthplace in Amritsar and will end in New Delhi. It will cover major cities and places associated with Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib over the course of 15 days and will complete at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib. 'Langars' will be organized at several places along the route of the procession and various gatka teams (Sikh Martial Arts) will be performed along with a piper band and nagada.

All historic Gurdwaras in the National Capital will be illuminated with special lighting and decorated with flower petals. Manjinder Singh Sirsa, President of the DSGMC said that a mega show would be held 'Kirtan Darbar' at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in March 2021 in which 1100 students of Guru Harkishan Public Schools would simultaneously recite the Shabad and perform a kirtan with traditional instruments (tanti saz).

A laser show on the life, teaching, and philosophy of Guru Tegh Bahadur will also be held at the event Sh Manjinder Singh Sirsa Said "Special events like the planting of plant saplings, rendition of Kirtan/Ardas based on 'Gurbani', blood donation and medical camps, demonstrations of Sikh Martial Arts and translations of Guru's teachings in many International languages for wider dissemination and outreach will be organised," said Sirsa. (ANI)