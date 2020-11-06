Left Menu
2nd National Water Awards 2019 Distribution Ceremony to be held on 11-12 Nov

The NWAs focuses on the good work and efforts made by individual and organisations across the country, and the government’s vision for the path to a ‘JalSamridh Bharat’.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 18:29 IST
The event provides a good opportunity to start-ups as well as leading organisations to engage and deliberate with senior policymakers on how to further accelerate the ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan’ in India. Image Credit: Flickr

Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation is organising the 2nd National Water Awards (NWAs) 2019 Distribution Ceremony on 11th& 12th November 2020 (11 am to 1 pm) through a virtual platform. The awards are given to motivate the individuals/organizations who are doing commendable work in the field of water resources conservation and management. Also, it strives to create awareness among the people about the importance of water and motivate them to adopt the best water usage practices. The award winners in different categories will be given a citation, trophy and cash prize.

The NWAs focuses on the good work and efforts made by individual and organisations across the country, and the government's vision for the path to a 'Jal Samridh Bharat'. The event provides a good opportunity to start-ups as well as leading organisations to engage and deliberate with senior policymakers on how to further accelerate the 'Jal Shakti Abhiyan' in India. The event also provides an occasion for all people and organisations to further cement a strong partnership and people engagement in water resources conservation and management activities.

The National Water Awards 2019 is awarding the participants 98 number of awards in 16 different categories - Best State, Best District, Best Village Panchayat, Best Urban Local Body, Best Research/ Innovation/ New Technology, Best Education/ Mass Awareness effort, Best TV show, Best Newspaper, Best School, Best Institution/ RWA/ Religious Organisation, Best Industry, Best Water Regulatory Authority, Best Water Warrior, Best NGO, Best Water User Association, and Best Industry for CSR Activity. Each of the categories has sub-categories in different zones of the country.

On the first day, i.e. 11th November 2020, Shri M. VenkaiahNaidu, Vice President of India will be the Chief Guest and inaugurate the awards distribution ceremony. Minister for Jal Shakti, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Shri Rattan Lal Kataria, and other dignitaries will also be present on the occasion.

On the second day, i.e. 12th November 2020, Shri Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change will be the Chief Guest. Minister for Jal Shakti, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Shri Rattan Lal Kataria, and other dignitaries will also be present.

National Water Awardees, delegates and the audience will be joining LIVE through a virtual platform. The complete event and award distribution is planned on the virtual platform. The event is being organised in Room No.5 at Vigyan Bhawan. The award will also be telecast live on the Facebook page @mowrrdgr.

(With Inputs from PIB)

