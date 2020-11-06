Left Menu
Development News Edition

German shoe co. shifts manufacturing to Agra from China, 2000 employed so far

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a German shoe brand, Von Wellx, recently shifted its manufacturing units to Agra, Uttar Pradesh, from China.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 18:27 IST
German shoe co. shifts manufacturing to Agra from China, 2000 employed so far
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra (File photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a German shoe brand, Von Wellx, recently shifted its manufacturing units to Agra, Uttar Pradesh, from China. The shoe company operationalised two production units in Agra earlier this week.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, meanwhile, has welcomed the German shoe brand to the country, terming it a "huge opportunity" for India. Mahindra said that this "trickle" would soon turn into "a flood" of investment.

"The first few drops, which turn into a trickle, then a strong flow and finally a flood. Let's make sure we do nothing to prevent this good flood of investment. It's a huge opportunity. I hope Invest India can catalyse this," Mahindra's tweet read. The German brand has collaborated with an Indian company, Iatric Industries Group, for shifting the manufacturing units in the Exports Promotion Industrial Park, Agra.

According to sources, close to 2,000 people have so far received employment in these units, and the company is slated to invest approximately Rs 300 crore in three projects in UP. Von Wellx claims it will provide direct and indirect employment to close to 10,000 people. The units will produce a total of 50 lakh pairs of shoes annually.

This is a big achievement for the UP government, especially during the pandemic phase, since the whole process started just five months ago when the country was under the lockdown. Meanwhile, the UP government has also taken a big leap in the Ease of Doing Business rankings among the states and is currently in the second position. Only Andhra Pradesh is ahead of UP in the list. (ANI)

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala launches scheme for better livelihood of fisherfolk

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 6 PTI A pioneering eco-sustainable programme Parivarthanam, to help the fishing community was launched here on Friday, aiming to improve the livelihood skills of youngsters along the coastline and also enable socio-e...

Re-opening of schools, college will be decided on Nov 9: CM

A decision on re-opening of schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu would be taken during a consultative meeting with the officials, parents and teachers on November 9, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said Friday. The dates for re-opening of school...

SC says Nov 9 e-auction of 34 coal blocks will be subject to its orders

The Supreme Court Friday categorically told the Centre that the November 9 e-auction of 34 coal blocks, including five in Jharkhand, shall be subject to its final order. The apex court also asked the Centre to inform the bidders that benefi...

Valley's youth being pushed to pick up arms again: Omar Abdullah

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Friday claimed that the recent missteps of the Centre have pushed the Valleys youth to pick up arms again. In 2012, 2013, and 2014, there was barely any youth resorting to arms. The number of men,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020