Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shopkeepers, wholesaler miffed over ban on crackers in Delhi

Wholesaler and shopkeepers that deal in crackers in Delhi and neighboring areas are displeased with the ban on crackers in the national capital, saying the decision will cause them a huge loss.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 21:08 IST
Shopkeepers, wholesaler miffed over ban on crackers in Delhi
A shopkeeper from Uttar Pradesh's Shamli talking to ANI on Friday over ban of crackers in Delhi.. Image Credit: ANI

Wholesaler and shopkeepers that deal in crackers in Delhi and neighboring areas are displeased with the ban on crackers in the national capital, saying the decision will cause them a huge loss. "It's too late for govt to take the decision as crackers have already been manufactured and we have purchased huge stock," said a shopkeeper from Uttar Pradesh's Shamli.

"We bought the stock of green crackers for sale following Supreme Court's order but now CM banned them too. We will stage a protest against the ban," said a seller from Delhi. This reaction comes after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced a ban on firecrackers in the national capital ahead of Diwali due to rising COVID-19 cases and air pollution levels.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal had said that the coronavirus situation in Delhi was reviewed with the chief secretary, health officials, and district magistrates, after which it was concluded that the COVID-19 cases in Delhi were rising due to the festive season and increasing pollution in the region. Reacting to Delhi Chief Minister's decision, another trader from Shamli said, that the court and the government should have taken such a decision month ago which could have prevented the loss incurred by the traders. (ANI)

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Johnny Depp out of 'Fantastic Beasts' after losing court case

Actor Johnny Depp said on Friday that he is resigning from the Fantastic Beasts movie franchise after losing a libel case in Britain against a tabloid that called him a wife beater.Depp, writing on Instagram, said that ATT Incs Warner Bros....

J&K govt directs DCs to cancel all mutations of illegally encroached lands immediately

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has directed deputy commissioners of Jammu division to cancel all mutations of illegally encroached land including those under the Roshni scheme from revenue records, and upload details of encroachers on...

Ruckus over farm laws in Haryana Assembly

The Haryana Assembly on Friday witnessed unruly scenes over the Centres farm laws as soon as Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar brought a resolution thanking the Union government for introducing reforms in the agriculture sector. Congress M...

Nepal reports 2,909 new COVID-19 cases

INDIND...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020