Left Menu
Development News Edition

J&K govt directs DCs to cancel all mutations of illegally encroached lands immediately

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has directed deputy commissioners of Jammu division to cancel all mutations of illegally encroached land including those under the Roshni scheme from revenue records, and upload details of encroachers on websites of districts, officials said on Friday.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-11-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 22:22 IST
J&K govt directs DCs to cancel all mutations of illegally encroached lands immediately
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has directed deputy commissioners of the Jammu division to cancel all mutations of illegally encroached land including those under the Roshni scheme from revenue records, and upload details of encroachers on websites of districts, officials said on Friday. The scheme initially envisaged conferment of proprietary rights of around 20.55 lakh kanals of land (1,2,50 hectares) to occupants of which 15.85 percent of land was approved for vesting of ownership rights. But against the expected revenue from such occupants, the revenue actually generated was meager, thereby failing to realize the objective of the scheme that was finally repealed by Satya Pal Malik, the former governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, on November 28, 2018.

On October 9, a division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rajesh Bindal ordered the CBI probe into irregularities in the scheme and directed the agency to file a status report every eight weeks. The DCs are directed to cancel all mutations of illegally encroached land from revenue records and upload details on websites of the respective districts, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Sanjeev Verma said on Friday. Verma, who held a video conference with all DCs, asked the Deputy Commissioners of the Jammu division to submit details of transferred land under Roshni Act and other encroached state land in the district. The Jammu and Kashmir State Land (Vesting of Ownership to the Occupants) Act, 2001, popularly referred to as the Roshni scheme or the Roshini Act, was believed to be a revolutionary step that had the twin objectives of generating resources for financing power projects and conferment of proprietary rights to occupants of state land.

Verma passed these directions at a video conference meeting with the Deputy Commissioners of the Jammu division convened in this regard. The Divisional Commissioner directed the DCs to submit details in prescribed format regarding land transferred under roshni Act in their respective districts. He asked them to share details including the number of beneficiaries in whose favour the land has been transferred, total number of land whether it is residential or agriculture, occupation of the beneficiary. Verma also asked the DCs to share details of other state land encroached in their respective districts. The Divisional Commissioner also directed the DCs to hold meetings with concerned officers and finalise stamp duty rates of the immovable property in the districts..

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Meghalaya govt will not spare anyone involved in spreading communal disharmony: DyCM

Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Friday warned that the government will not spare anyone involved in spreading communal disharmony in the state. It seems there is political instigation, so we are still going deep into tha...

COVID taught lesson through which country can plan better future: PM's principal secy

The coronavirus pandemic has taught a lesson through which the country can plan a better future, said P K Mishra, the principal secretary to the prime minister, on Friday. Mishra made the remarks during the first professor Jai Krishna memor...

Al Roker announces he has prostate cancer, will undergo surgery

American weather forecaster Al Roker recently revealed that he has prostate cancer. According to Page Six, the 66-year-old Today show co-host, announced on Fridays show that he will be taking time off to undergo surgery.Roker said, After a...

UN chief calls for ‘peaceful, orderly and credible’ elections in Myanmar

Ahead of elections in Myanmar on 8 November, UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterreshas stated his hope that the vote would help advance inclusive sustainable development across the country.Ahead of Myanmars general elections, Secretary-Gene...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020