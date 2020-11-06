Haryana Police confiscate 945 boxes of illicit liquor from Nuh district, 1 held

Haryana Police on Friday seized a total of 945 boxes of illicit country-made liquor from a vehicle in Nuh district and arrested a driver in connection with the case. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Excise Act.

"In an intensive drive against liquor smuggling, Haryana Police have confiscated 945 boxes of illicit desi liquor from a canter in Nuh district A case under relevant sections of Excise Act registered," Haryana police tweeted. Further investigation underway, police said. (ANI)

