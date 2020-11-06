Telangana CM to review financial losses in state due to COVID-19 tomorrow

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will conduct a review meeting on the financial losses incurred by Telangana due to the COVID-19 pandemic at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday. According to the official releases, Rao will also conduct a mid-term review of the state's annual budget.

The Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Principal Secretary (Finance) Ramakrishna Rao, State Planning Board Vice-Chairman Vinod Kumar, and senior officials from the finance department will participate in the review meeting. Apart from it, the Chief Minister will also review the construction and development works at Yadadri Temple.

The YTDA Special Officer G Kishen Rao, Yadadri district Collector, R and B officials, and temple executive officer will participate in the meeting. (ANI)