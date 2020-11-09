Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia state unveils $23 bln energy roadmap in renewables push

The opposition Labor Party said it would support the plans although they came "after a decade of delay". Most Australian states support greater use of renewable energy but the federal government has refused to match other developed countries in setting a target for net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 09-11-2020 07:05 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 07:05 IST
Australia state unveils $23 bln energy roadmap in renewables push

Australia's New South Wales (NSW) state said on Monday it would shift toward renewable energy from coal and aimed to lure A$32 billion ($23.3 billion) of private investment into the sector in the next decade. Australia's most populous state said it would cut red tape and speed up approvals for businesses to invest in renewable energy projects, with four of its five coal-fired power plants expected to close in the next 15 years.

The plans would create close to 10,000 jobs and aimed to bring 12 gigawatts (GW) of wind and solar power and 2 GW of storage, such as pumped hydro, online by 2030, state Energy Minister Matt Kean said in a statement. The opposition Labor Party said it would support the plans although they came "after a decade of delay".

Most Australian states support greater use of renewable energy but the federal government has refused to match other developed countries in setting a target for net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Instead, Canberra says zero emissions will be reached some time after 2050. Australia is so far well short of meeting its Paris accord target of cutting carbon emissions by 26% to 28% from 2005 levels by 2030.

U.S. president-elect Joe Biden could encourage Australia to meet its emissions targets, the Australian Industry Group said, as he has said his administration will rejoin the Paris climate deal and aim to achieve zero emissions by 2050. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Biden's election would not change Australia's climate policies.

"Australia will always set its policies based on Australia's national interests," Morrison told reporters in Canberra. ($1 = 1.3721 Australian dollars)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

Mexico's president won't congratulate Biden until 'legal proceedings' over

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Samsung may launch flagship phone early to grab Huawei share - sources

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd may launch its flagship Galaxy S smartphones more than a month earlier than expected in a bid to grab market share from Huawei and fend off competition from Apple Inc, three sources familiar with the matter said.H...

Australia says U.S. return to Paris Agreement, WHO under Biden would be welcome

Australia would welcome President-elect Joe Biden restoring the United States to the Paris climate accord, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday, speaking as he faced renewed pressure himself to boost efforts to cut Australias carbon...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Biden win pumps up risk assets, dollar nurses losses

Shares surged, oil prices jumped and the dollar stayed weak on Monday as expectations of fewer regulatory changes and more monetary stimulus under U.S. president-elect Joe Biden supported risk appetite. The Democratic candidates victory at ...

Australia state unveils $23 bln energy roadmap in renewables push

Australias New South Wales NSW state said on Monday it would shift toward renewable energy from coal and aimed to lure A32 billion 23.3 billion of private investment into the sector in the next decade. Australias most populous state said it...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020