PM Modi to unveil life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda on JNU campus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus on November 12, via video-conferencing, said JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar.

A statement by the University read, PM Modi, will through video conferencing unveil the life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda installed in the University campus on November 12, at 6:30 pm. The unveiling of the statue will be preceded by a programme on Swami Vivekananda from 5:30 pm onwards.

"Swami Vivekananda is one of the most beloved intellectuals and spiritual leaders India has been fortunate to produce. He enthused the youth with his message of freedom, development, harmony and peace in India. He inspired citizens to take pride in Indian civilisation, culture and its industrious spirit," the JNU Vice-Chancellor said in a statement. (ANI)