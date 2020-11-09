Left Menu
Indian Army pays tribute to security personnel killed during operation against terrorists in J-K's Machil sector

The Indian Army on Monday saluted the supreme sacrifice of three personnel killed in an encounter with terrorists in the Machil sector of Jammu and Kashmir and offered condolences to their families.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2020 13:43 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 13:43 IST
Image Source- Twitter handle @NorthernComd_IA. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Army on Monday saluted the supreme sacrifice of three personnel killed in an encounter with terrorists in the Machil sector of Jammu and Kashmir and offered condolences to their families. The Northern Command of the Indian Army in a tweet said, "#IndianArmy #LtGenYKJoshi, #ArmyCdrNC, and all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice of Captin Ashutosh Kumar, Havaldar CH Praveen Kumar and Sepoy Ryada Maheshwar; offer deepest condolences to the families."

In a joint operation, Army and Border Security Force (BSF) personnel eliminated three terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Machil sector on Sunday, while two Indian soldiers were injured and three lost their lives in the line of action. "At about 1.00 am, BSF patrol noticed suspicious movement near the Anti Infiltration Obstacle System (AIOS) (LoC Fence), about 3.5 kilometres from the LoC. A firefight ensued in which one terrorist was killed. Firefight stopped at 4 am," said an official release.

"Contact was re-established at 10.20 am when the heavy fire was drawn by own search parties approximately 1.5 kilometres from the LoC. In the ensuing firefight two more terrorists were killed," it continued. The release further said that a total of three troops were killed in action during the operation, including constable Sudip Sarkar, and two more are injured. "Injured soldiers have been evacuated," it added. (ANI)

