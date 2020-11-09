Left Menu
Maharashtra Governor speaks to Anil Deshmukh, expresses concerns over Arnab Goswami's security, health

Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari spoke to State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and conveyed to him his concern over the security and health of Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, the Raj Bhavan stated on Monday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-11-2020 14:00 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 14:00 IST
Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari spoke to State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and conveyed to him his concern over the security and health of Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, the Raj Bhavan stated on Monday. The Governor also asked the Home Minister to allow Goswami's family to meet and speak to him.

The Bombay High Court on Saturday reserved its order on a plea filed by Goswami challenging his arrest and seeking relief in connection with the 2018 abetment of suicide case. Goswami and two others -- Feroz Shaikh and Sarda -- were on Wednesday sent to 14-day judicial custody by the Alibag district magistrate court in connection with Anvay Naik suicide case.

Earlier on Wednesday, Goswami was arrested in the death case of interior designer Anvay Naik, who allegedly died by suicide in Alibaug in May 2018. A suicide note purportedly written by Naik alleged that Goswami had not paid him his dues. Goswami had alleged that he along with his mother-in-law, father-in-law, son, and wife have been physically assaulted. Mumbai Police entered Goswami's residence and allegedly physically assaulted his family members and him.

The suicide case, in which a closure report was filed in 2019, was reopened after Naik's wife Akshata approached a court. In September this year, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had ordered a re-investigation into the case after a fresh complaint by Naik's daughter. (ANI)

