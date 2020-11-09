Tamilian journalist hacked to death near Chennai, three held

Left Menu
A reporter from a Tamilian news channel was hacked to death near his house in the city's outskirts on Sunday night by a gang involved in ganja smuggling and real estate allegedly over his reportage on illegal land grabbing in Kanchipuram district here.

A reporter from a Tamilian news channel was hacked to death near his house in the city's outskirts on Sunday night by a gang involved in ganja smuggling and real estate allegedly over his reportage on illegal land grabbing in Kanchipuram district here. The victim, G. Moses, was a journalist with a regional channel in Tamil Nadu. Around midnight, Moses was found dead outside his house when his father heard an outcry and ran outside to look for his son. According to his father, Yesudasan, Moses was lying outside with blood shattered all over his body.

Moses was rushed to the hospital but was declared 'brought dead'. Moses' father later claimed that any journalist who tried to expose land grabbing issues in the area would face the same fate. He refused to accept his son's body and demanded an investigation in the case.

Three men have been arrested and the search of another man, Navamani, who is the prime suspect, in this case, is underway, according to the police. (ANI)

