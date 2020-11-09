Left Menu
Development News Edition

Peak power demand expected to touch record 5,400 MW this winter in Delhi

The peak demand of Delhi in the last winter season was 5,343 MW on January 1, 2020, they said. BSES discoms, BRPL and BYPL, are fully geared up for the high demand in winter months, a company spokesperson said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 21:58 IST
Peak power demand expected to touch record 5,400 MW this winter in Delhi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

As Delhi witnesses early winters, the peak power demand of the city is expected to touch a record high of 5,400 MW, discom officials said. The peak demand of Delhi in the last winter season was 5,343 MW on January 1, 2020, they said.

BSES discoms, BRPL and BYPL, are fully geared up for the high demand in winter months, a company spokesperson said. Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL), which supplies power to north and northwest Delhi consumers, is expecting a peak demand of 1,700 MW this winter season.

Delhi's winter peak power demand may go up to 5,480 MW, surpassing last year's demand. The peak winter power demand in BRPL and BYPL areas had reached 2,020 MW and 1,165 MW, respectively during the last winter. This year, it is expected to reach 2,200 MW and 1,270 MW for BRPL and BYPL, respectively, a BSES spokesperson said.

"With the national capital experiencing winters ahead of the schedule, and the minimum temperature equivalent to several hill stations, TPDDL is fully prepared to ensure adequate power availability during this winter season to 70 lakh residents in its area," a TPDDL spokesperson said. According to the India Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature will be comparatively lower this season vis-a-vis previous years, he said.

It has also been noted that 40 percent of Delhi winter demand is because of the heating loads of geysers and heaters, and the company is geared up to manage the peak power demand in case of severe winters, the spokesperson said. Long-term power tie-ups have been made for meeting the demand effectively. A total of 2,000 MW of power is available from long-term sources with the company which would help the anticipated demand, he added.

"We have made surplus arrangement of up to 300 MW over and above the expected peak demand, which will also cater to the contingencies," TPDDL Chief Executive Officer Ganesh Srinivasan said. Besides this, we are using a mix of smart technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning for better load forecasting to provide reliable power supply to the consumers, he said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Five earthquakes rock Palghar district; no casualty

Five earthquakes of low to mild intensity shook villages in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Monday, but there was no report of any casualty or damage to property, officials said. Chief of the Palghar District Disaster Control Cell Viveka...

Maha releases Rs 2,297 cr for rain-hit farmers

The Maharashtra government on Monday released the first tranche of Rs 2,297 crore for disbursement before Diwali among the farmers who have lost their crops in excessive rains this year, state minister Vijay Wadettiwar said. Addressing a pr...

Pompeo says U.S. has concerns about Myanmar elections, will closely monitor process

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday said the United States has concerns about Myanmars parliamentary elections, which he said mark an important step in the countrys democratic transition, and will continue to closely monitor the p...

Bihar awarded for facilitating movement of migrants during coronaviurs lockdown

Bhubaneswar and Agartala have emerged as the best cities in the country for innovation in urban transport during the COVID-19 pandemic, while Bihar has been awarded for its commendable initiative to facilitate unprecedented movement of more...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020