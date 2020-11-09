Peak power demand expected to touch record 5,400 MW this winter in Delhi

As Delhi witnesses early winters, the peak power demand of the city is expected to touch a record high of 5,400 MW, discom officials said. The peak demand of Delhi in the last winter season was 5,343 MW on January 1, 2020, they said.

BSES discoms, BRPL and BYPL, are fully geared up for the high demand in winter months, a company spokesperson said. Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL), which supplies power to north and northwest Delhi consumers, is expecting a peak demand of 1,700 MW this winter season.

Delhi's winter peak power demand may go up to 5,480 MW, surpassing last year's demand. The peak winter power demand in BRPL and BYPL areas had reached 2,020 MW and 1,165 MW, respectively during the last winter. This year, it is expected to reach 2,200 MW and 1,270 MW for BRPL and BYPL, respectively, a BSES spokesperson said.

"With the national capital experiencing winters ahead of the schedule, and the minimum temperature equivalent to several hill stations, TPDDL is fully prepared to ensure adequate power availability during this winter season to 70 lakh residents in its area," a TPDDL spokesperson said. According to the India Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature will be comparatively lower this season vis-a-vis previous years, he said.

It has also been noted that 40 percent of Delhi winter demand is because of the heating loads of geysers and heaters, and the company is geared up to manage the peak power demand in case of severe winters, the spokesperson said. Long-term power tie-ups have been made for meeting the demand effectively. A total of 2,000 MW of power is available from long-term sources with the company which would help the anticipated demand, he added.

"We have made surplus arrangement of up to 300 MW over and above the expected peak demand, which will also cater to the contingencies," TPDDL Chief Executive Officer Ganesh Srinivasan said. Besides this, we are using a mix of smart technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning for better load forecasting to provide reliable power supply to the consumers, he said.