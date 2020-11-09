Left Menu
41,000 households to be benefited from 61 jal jeevan projects in remote Shopian

Next year on, as many as 41,000 households of remote Shopian will get 24-hour water supply, thanks to 61 projects under Prime Minister's Jal Jeevan Mission, being implemented by the Jal Shakti or Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department in the south Kashmir district.

09-11-2020
Installation of new water pipes in a village of Shopian district underway. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Next year on, as many as 41,000 households of remote Shopian will get 24-hour water supply, thanks to 61 projects under Prime Minister's Jal Jeevan Mission, being implemented by the Jal Shakti or Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department in the south Kashmir district. "The target to complete the project is August 2021," Irfan Ahmad, Executive Engineer of PHE, Shopian, told ANI.

Currently, the employees of the Jal Shakti Department are installing new water pipes in several villages to ensure 24-hour supply to the villagers. The local residents of Kellar block in Shopian hailed this step, stating that now they can get clean drinking water.

"We do not have any permanent source of clean drinking water here. We're really thankful to the government for providing us with the same. People are constantly worried about arranging water during emergency hours. Now, this issue will be resolved," Abdul Rashid, a villager, told ANI. "Old water pipes would often get jammed or destroyed in our village. The installation of new water pipes was long due," Shabir Ali, another villager, said.

The J-K administration has finalised December 2021 roadmap to achieve 100 per cent coverage of piped water supply across the territory. The objective of the mission is to provide Functional Household Tap Connections to every rural household, with priority to desert/drought-prone and border areas, schools, anganwadis and health centres. (ANI)

