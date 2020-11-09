Arms, ammunition seized near LoC in Poonch district

In a joint operation, Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Indian Army on Monday recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition near Line of Control (LoC) in Kirni areas of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Poonch Ramesh Kumar Angral said that four AK-56 rifles, magazines, 141 live rounds of bullet, under-barrel grenade launcher (UBGL) and automatic grenade launcher (AGL) were recovered from the site.

He said initial inputs suggest that these arms and ammunition were smuggled by the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba. "Four AK-56 rifles, magazines, 141 live rounds of bullet, UBGL, AGL and other items were recovered, which were hidden under boulders. As per the initial inputs, these items were sent by Lashkar-e-Taiba for the purpose of usage in the valley," he said.

"We are not ruling out the possibility that during ceasefire violation these arms have been smuggled from across the border. We do operations from time to time to recover arms and narcotics so that area remains peaceful," he added. (ANI)