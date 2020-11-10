Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. imposes Syria-related sanctions on individuals, entities

The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on officials, entities and individuals it accused of providing support to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad as Washington continued to impose sanctions aimed at cutting off funds for Assad's government. The action, which also targeted the Syrian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, marks another round of sanctions in Washington's bid to push Assad's government back to United Nations-led negotiations and broker an end to the country’s nearly decade-long war.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-11-2020 01:04 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 00:48 IST
U.S. imposes Syria-related sanctions on individuals, entities
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on officials, entities and individuals it accused of providing support to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad as Washington continued to impose sanctions aimed at cutting off funds for Assad's government.

The action, which also targeted the Syrian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, marks another round of sanctions in Washington's bid to push Assad's government back to United Nations-led negotiations and broker an end to the country's nearly decade-long war. The U.S. Treasury Department in a statement said it slapped sanctions on Syrian military officials, members of the Parliament, Government of Syria entities as well as on Syrian and Lebanese people it accused of attempting to revive Syria's petroleum industry.

"The Treasury Department is determined to continue to apply economic pressure on the Assad regime and its supporters for the repression conducted by the regime," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in the statement. A crackdown by Assad on protesters in 2011 led to civil war, with Iran and Russia backing the government and the United States supporting the opposition.

Millions of people have fled Syria and millions more have been internally displaced. Syria has been under U.S. and European Union sanctions that have frozen the assets of the state and hundreds of companies and individuals. Washington already bans exports to Syria and investment there by Americans, as well as transactions involving oil and hydrocarbon products.

TRENDING

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

Samsung may launch flagship phone early to grab Huawei share - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. plans sanctions on Iranians for violence against protesters -sources

The United States is expected to impose sanctions as early as next week on Iranians involved in a violent crackdown against anti-government demonstrations in Iran a year ago, three sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.The sources...

AstraZeneca says Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine results encouraging

An AstraZeneca executive said he felt encouraged by incredibly promising COVID-19 vaccine trial data unveiled by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, while hoping the United States would embrace innovation under the next administration. ...

Ukraine's president tests positive for COVID-19

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced Monday that he has tested positive for coronavirus infection and will be working in self-isolation while being treated. There are no lucky people in the world for whom COVID-19 does not pose...

Guterres congratulates Biden and Harris, hails UN-US partnership as ‘essential pillar’

The Secretary-General congratulates the American people for a vibrant exercise of democracy in their countrys elections last week, said a statement released on behalf of Antnio Guterres, on Monday.Secretary-General antonioguterres congrat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020