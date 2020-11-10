Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP's Jamui candidate Shreyasi Singh leads over RJD's Vijay

PTI | Jamui | Updated: 10-11-2020 10:26 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 09:48 IST
BJP's Jamui candidate Shreyasi Singh leads over RJD's Vijay
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Prakash by 1,323 votes in early trends.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

IHCL opens The Connaught hotel after renovation

Tata group firm Indian Hotels Company Ltd IHCL on Tuesday announced the opening of The Connaught, a hotel under its SeleQtions brand, in New Delhi. The hospitality major had acquired 33 years licensing rights for The Connaught in an e-aucti...

WRAPUP 1-Trump mounts legal assault as Barr authorizes probes of vote irregularities

President Donald Trump will push ahead on Tuesday with legal challenges to the results of last weeks election after U.S. Attorney General William Barr told federal prosecutors to look into any substantial allegations of voting irregularitie...

Much at stake as Supreme Court weighs future of 'Obamacare'

When the Supreme Court weighs the fate of Obamacare, arguments will revolve around arcane points of law like severability whether the justices can surgically snip out part of the law and leave the rest. But whats at stake has real-world co...

Manipur bypolls: BJP leading in 2, Congress 1

The ruling BJP in Manipur was ahead in two seats while the Congress and an Independent candidate were leading in one constituency each for which bypolls were held on November 7. According to early trends, BJP candidate Oinam Lukhoi Singh wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020