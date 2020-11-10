Left Menu
FIR filed against OTT platforms, production houses for transmitting 'obscene' content online

An FIR was registered by the Maharashtra Cyber department against various over-the-top platforms, production houses, directors, producers, actors and crew members for allegedly transmitting obscene and sexually explicit content online, officials said on Tuesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-11-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 17:40 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

An FIR was registered by the Maharashtra Cyber department against various over-the-top platforms, production houses, directors, producers, actors and crew members for allegedly transmitting obscene and sexually explicit content online, officials said on Tuesday. According to an official statement, the FIR has been registered by the Maharashtra Cyber department under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

"After an initial inquiry, police registered an FIR against OTT platforms including, Hotshot, Flizmovies, Feneo, Kukoo, Neoflix, Ullu, Hotmasti, Chikooflix, production house Alt Balaji, Kukoo, Primeflix and some websites for hosting and transmitting pornographic content. "An alert citizen came across news on a TV channel where Palghar Police arrested a pervert who shot pornographic videos of multiple young girls and sold them across the nation and internationally as well," the statement said.

It said this led to the destruction of the lives of many young girls who were a part of such videos. Hence, the said alert citizen has filed an official complaint after they came across objectionable content, which is sexually explicit in nature, across various OTT apps and websites. "Since this issue can potentially have an adverse effect on the young impressionable minds of our society, taking cognizance of this incident was necessary. Hence, on November 6, 2020, an FIR was registered at Maharashtra Cyber Department, Mumbai," the statement said.

"The videos uploaded on the OTT platforms and websites are extremely obscene, lascivious and have not been certified by any certifying agency. It is likely that the actresses depicted in the videos in an obscene way have been exploited, lured or compelled to perform the obscene acts. It can have disastrous consequences on young minds and can lead to the erosion of the dignity of women. Hence, legal action has been taken on the perpetrators of such OTT platforms," it added.

