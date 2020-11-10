Left Menu
Development News Edition

DoPPW to make pensioners Atamnirbhar by promoting Digital Life Certificate

While appreciating the inevitable style of Bhrahma Kumari Sister Shivani in making her point, Shri Jitendra Singh said that senior citizens always have a lot to offer to the society and their valuable experiences can bring changes to the society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 18:48 IST
DoPPW to make pensioners Atamnirbhar by promoting Digital Life Certificate
Earlier addressing the programme, Bhrahma Kumari Sister Shivani calls for keeping oneself energized with positive thoughts in this period of Covid-19 pandemic and make the others energized like a well lit Diya giving energy to the other Diyas. Image Credit: Twitter(@DrJitendraSingh)

The Union Minister of State (I/C) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said that under the able leadership of Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, the Department of Pensions & Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) is trying to make the pensioners "Atamnirbhar" by promoting the Digital Life Certificate for pensioners which can be given from the comfort of one's home also. Earlier due to difficulties faced by the pensioners in submitting the Life Certificate because of Covid-19 pandemic, the Government has relaxed the existing timeline for submission of Life Certificate from 1st November 2020 to 31st December 2020, MoS said.

Addressing an interactive session of Bhrahma Kumari Sister Shivani, on "Power of Thoughts and Meditation in Covid-19 pandemic" organized by DoPPW here today, Dr Jitendra Singh said that the Pensioners as senior citizens being the most vulnerable group in the wake of the Covid 19 pandemic need a helping hand and compassionate ears in addition to medical care and such programmes will help them to tackle their mental stress level thus protecting them from physical illness as well.

While appreciating the inevitable style of Bhrahma Kumari Sister Shivani in making her point, Shri Jitendra Singh said that senior citizens always have a lot to offer to the society and their valuable experiences can bring changes to the society. The key to happiness is being grateful for all that we have and to be self-content which is enshrined in all ancient scriptures and now it has also been acknowledged by science that mental and emotional well being leads to better physical health and immunity against diseases, he said.

Endorsing the thoughts on building positivity in life given by Bhrahma Kumari Sister Shivani in her address, the Minister said that lifestyle modifications are must in this period of Covid-19 Pandemic as one should liberate oneself from nagging thoughts. He said that though the average life span has increased in India too in recent years one should add life to the years and not years to life.

Earlier addressing the programme, Bhrahma Kumari Sister Shivani calls for keeping oneself energized with positive thoughts in this period of Covid-19 pandemic and make the others energized like a well lit Diya giving energy to the other Diyas. Through their sanskars, they can take care of not only their own emotional well being but also contribute to the emotional strength of everyone else in the home and in society as they are the givers of unconditional emotional support, stability, hope and love to all younger members of their family and society at large, she added.

Dr Kshatrapati Shivaji, Secretary (Pension & Pensioners' Welfare ) and Shri Sanjiv Narain Mathur Joint Secretary (Pension & Pensioners' Welfare) along with other senior officials and office bearers of the Pensioners' Associations were present in this online event.

This programme was aimed to sensitize senior pensioner on mental wellbeing during Corona pandemic. The DoPPW has been taking extra efforts for organizing programs for addressing pensioners' health issues including providing counselling for Covid 19, yoga sessions for enhancing immunity and overall health, through video-conferencing connecting a large number of pensioners across India with the help of Pensioners Associations.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 worsening food insecurity, driving displacement, warn UN agencies

In Populations at risk Implications of COVID-19 for hunger, migration and displacement, the UN World Food Programme WFP and the International Organization for Migration IOM urged the global community to step up support for the immediate and...

Indonesia reports 3,779 new COVID-19 cases, 72 deaths

Jakarta Indonesia, November 10 ANIXinhua The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 3,779 within one day to 444,348, with the death toll adding by 72 to 14,761, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday. According to the ministry, 3,475 more people ...

Hindalco Q2 PAT declines 60 pc to Rs 387 cr

Hindalco Industries on Tuesday reported a 60.2 per cent fall in consolidated profit after tax PAT at Rs 387 crore for the quarter ended September 30, but said it is expecting a strong third and fourth quarter as demand has returned in domes...

India gifts 20 fully trained military horses, 10 mine detection dogs to Bangladesh

In a bid to strengthen ties between New Delhi and Dhaka, the Indian Army here on Tuesday gifted 20 fully trained military horses and 10 mine detection dogs to Bangladesh Army. These equines and canines were trained by the Remount and Veteri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020