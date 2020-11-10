President reaffirms South Africa’s commitment to UN to advance multilateralism

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reaffirmed South Africa's commitment to the United Nations (UN) as it seeks to advance multilateralism.

The President made the commitment virtually during a high-level event held in Madrid, Spain on Tuesday to mark the United Nations 75th Anniversary Declaration adopted by the UN General Assembly on 21 September 2020.

"The United Nations is the foundation of our multilateral system of governance. No other global organisation gives hope for a better world to so many people.

"The UN must be fit for purpose, adequately funded and representative in its decision-making structures. It is in our collective interest that the UN is strengthened as we work together to advance the global agenda for people, planet and prosperity," said President Ramaphosa on Tuesday.

The high-level event, convened by President Pedro Sánchez of Spain and Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfvén, took place under the theme: "Reinforcing multilateralism, together with building on the United Nations 75th Anniversary Declaration."

As countries across the globe seek practical ways to build back better from the COVID-19 pandemic, President Ramaphosa said it is only through multilateralism that the world can solve its challenges.

"The next global emergency should find us better prepared, with stronger social protection, health systems and services for our people.

"Meeting the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals will be the truest measure of our success. South Africa will continue to work with members of this initiative to improve global health systems, reduce inequality and protect our planet," he said.

South Africa committed to collaborating on building peace and security, defending human rights, advancing gender equality, and harnessing the digital revolution.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)