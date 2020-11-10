J-K reports 492 new cases of COVID-19

Jammu and Kashmir reported 492 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday taking the total count of cases to 99,844.

According to UT government, 206 new cases were reported from Jammu division while Kashmir division recorded 286 new cases. The death count in union territory rose to 1,549 with seven more people succumbing to coronavirus on Tuesday.

The number of recovered and discharged patients stood at 635 including 200 from Jammu division and 435 from Kashmir division. The union territory has seen 92,880 recoveries and has 5,415 active cases. (ANI)