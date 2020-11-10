Left Menu
Development News Edition

Certificate of export worthiness must for shipment of milk, milk products

Exporters of milk and milk products would have to obtain a certificate of export worthiness from a government agency for the shipments, according to an order of the commerce ministry. The ministry also issued the revised Export of Milk and Milk Products (Quality Control, Inspection and Monitoring) rules.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2020 23:35 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 22:52 IST
Certificate of export worthiness must for shipment of milk, milk products
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Exporters of milk and milk products would have to obtain a certificate of export worthiness from a government agency for the shipments, according to an order of the commerce ministry. It has also notified that milk and milk products shall be subjected to quality control or inspection or both prior to export in cases where importing countries require such an export certification. Export of milk and milk products that do not comply with the standards will be prohibited, as per the rules notified by the ministry. "The central government after consulting the Export Inspection Council (EIC) is of the opinion that it is necessary and expedient so to do for the development of export trade of India... "....hereby...prohibits the export in the course of international trade of milk and milk products unless it conforms to the standards applicable to it and each and every consignment of such milk and milk product meant for export is accompanied by a certificate of export worthiness issued by the Agency," it has said. Agency refers to any of the export inspection agencies established by the central government, it added. The ministry also issued the revised Export of Milk and Milk Products (Quality Control, Inspection and Monitoring) rules. According to the rules, as part of the procedure for quality control, inspection and certification, an exporter intending to export milk or milk products would have to apply for the approval of its establishment where the intended product is prepared or processed as per the Food Safety Management System based inspection system. The EIC, after satisfying itself that the consignment of the milk product conforms to the standard specifications, would issue the "health certificate declaring such consignment is fit for human consumption and export worthy and shall also issue veterinary certificate, if requested by the exporter." Further, the order has enlisted various hygiene requirements and general conditions relating to the holding and acceptance of raw milk at treatment and processing units.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Certificate of export worthiness must for shipment of milk, milk products

Exporters of milk and milk products would have to obtain a certificate of export worthiness from a government agency for the shipments, according to an order of the commerce ministry. It has also notified that milk and milk products shall b...

Defending champions Mumbai Indians lift their fifth IPL title, beating Delhi Capitals by five wickets in summit clash at Dubai.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians lift their fifth IPL title, beating Delhi Capitals by five wickets in summit clash at Dubai....

Ethiopia's Tigray conflict worsens, refugees flee to Sudan

Refugees fled to Sudan on Tuesday and the African Union appealed for a ceasefire in a north Ethiopian region where Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is waging a military offensive against local leaders defiant of his authority.About 2,500 Ethiopian...

BJP becomes largest party in Karnataka Legislative Council

The ruling BJP in Karnataka has won three legislative council seats for which results were declared on Tuesday, thereby increasing its strength in the upper house to 30. The results for one- Karnataka South East Graduates constituency is st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020