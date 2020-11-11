Four farmers fined for burning stubble in UP's Shamli

The district administration has imposed a fine of Rs 2,500 on four farmers for burning stubble in their fields in Shamli district, an official said on Wednesday

According to Kairana Tehsildar Praveen Kumar, four farmers -- Rajiv, Murari Singh, Aleem and Janisar -- were found burning stubble in their fields on Tuesday

Kumar said a fine of Rs 2,500 was imposed on each of them.