Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tohoku Electric gets nod to restart reactor damaged in 2011 disaster

Japan's Tohoku Electric Power said on Wednesday it had received the green light from a local governor to restart one of its nuclear reactors, nearly a decade after it was damaged in the earthquake and tsunami that caused the Fukushima disaster.

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2020 14:57 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 14:57 IST
Tohoku Electric gets nod to restart reactor damaged in 2011 disaster

Japan's Tohoku Electric Power said on Wednesday it had received the green light from a local governor to restart one of its nuclear reactors, nearly a decade after it was damaged in the earthquake and tsunami that caused the Fukushima disaster. Yoshihiro Murai, the governor of Miyagi Prefecture, where Tohoku Electric's Onagawa nuclear station is located, signed off on the restart of reactor No. 2 on Wednesday, a spokesman told Reuters by phone.

If restarted, Onagawa No. 2 would be Tohoku Electric's first nuclear unit brought online since the 2011 disaster, and the first reactor restarted on the northeast Pacific coast of Japan since all reactors were shut down in the wake of the catastrophe. Tohoku received regulatory approval to restart the reactor in February. The company has not set a date for rebooting the unit as other processes need signoff from regulators and Tohoku Electric is still working on safety measures that are due to be finished in the year starting March 2022, the spokesman said.

It expects to spend 340 billion yen ($3.1 billion) on safety upgrades at the Onagawa plant. Onagawa was the closest among Japan's nuclear stations to the epicentre of the magnitude-9 quake in March 2011, which triggered a tsunami that killed nearly 20,000 people as well as causing the worst atomic disaster since Chernobyl in 1986.

The station was swamped by the tsunami, but survived with its cooling system intact, saving its reactors from the threat of meltdowns similar to those that occurred at Tokyo Electric Power's Fukushima Daiichi station to the south. It operates a boiling water reactor with the same basic design as those that melted down in the Fukushima crisis.

The Fukushima disaster led to the eventual shutdown of the country's then 54 operational reactors, which once provided nearly a third of Japan's electricity. All had to be relicensed under new standards after the disaster highlighted operational and regulatory failings. Only one is operating at present.

For a graphic on the status of Japan's reactors, click on: https://tmsnrt.rs/2OTpNfA ($1 = 108.6400 yen)

Also Read: Japan PM says plan to release Fukushima water coming soon

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: Mumbai Indians can win T20 World Cup, reckons Michael Vaughan

Mumbai Indians on Tuesday became the second team in the Indian Premier League IPL to defend the title and former England skipper Michael Vaughan feels the Rohit Sharma-led can also win the T20 World Cup. His remarks came as Mumbai Indians o...

Hot mix plants, stone crushers to remain closed in Delhi-NCR till November 17: CPCB.

Hot mix plants, stone crushers to remain closed in Delhi-NCR till November 17 CPCB....

Alibaba touts billions in sales as post-virus Singles' Day gets into full swing

Chinas Alibaba said orders made through its e-commerce sites during its Singles Day shopping extravaganza had exceeded 56 billion by Wednesday morning, as lockdown-weary consumers splashed out on as many as 16 million discounted products. T...

Man kills sister-in-law, surrenders to police

A 26-year-old man allegedly strangled his sister-in-law to death over a dispute and then surrendered to police in northeast Delhis Karawal Nagar area, officials said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon.According to po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020